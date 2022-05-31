Casey Huff named head boys basketball coach at Knott Central

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in over a decade, Knott Central has a new head boys basketball coach.

KCC has named Prestonsburg head coach Casey Huff to lead the Patriots, replacing longtime head coach BB King.

In one season with the Blackcats, his team went 5-23. Before coaching Prestonsburg, Huff was an assistant at Knott Central. He also played for Alice Lloyd College.

