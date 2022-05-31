The Bean Shack brings coffee, community to Floyd County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

MCDOWELL, Ky. (WYMT) - The tin roof is a little rusted, but the coffee is fully roasted at McDowell’s newest business.

The Bean Shack celebrated its grand opening Tuesday, inviting those in the area to the “Love Shack” themed space for coffee, conversation, and community.

“The girls had an idea and they just presented it and we just went from there,” said co-owner David Fryman. “It was just one thing after another; we just put it all together.”

The mission behind the business was to create a place for people to gather, in an area where that has not always been an option.

“Really, growing up, there was nowhere to really hang out,” said co-owner Amanda Gibson. “You know, we had to go to Martin or Prestonsburg to find something to do and we just wanted to bring something to this area.”

With coffees, sweets, frappes, and more, the business has a little something for everyone- including pup cups for the four-legged visitors. A “pay-it-forward” board is also on display for people to buy drinks for others.

Local leaders and neighbors poured into the space Tuesday so the crew at the Bean Shack could pour into them.

“That’s what we want this to be,” said Gibson. “We want it to be somewhere that people can come in and, you know, just feel comfortable at. You know, talk to the staff or, you know, just feel at home when they come in here.”

The space will also include an art gallery to highlight some of the local talents from the area, with employees working to make sure it can always be a “little ol’ place where we can get together.”

