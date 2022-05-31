Advertisement

Another hazy, hot and humid day to wrap up May

WYMT Hot Weather
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:54 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As May winds down and June gets geared up, more heat is on the way, but some changes are coming.

Today and Tonight

Look for another mild morning giving way to another hot day. Sunshine will take us from the 60s to near 90 in a very short amount of time. While I can’t rule out a stray pop-up shower somewhere, 99% of the region will stay dry. We’ll see a few clouds at times today. Stay hydrated and continue to remember your heat precautions.

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days.
Tonight, mostly clear skies will take us back into the upper 60s for overnight lows.

Extended Forecast

We’ll start the day sunny to start June and meteorological summer on Wednesday, but add some clouds into the mix by the afternoon hours. Some stray rain chances come back into play late in the evening. Better chances come overnight. Those will still be scattered. Highs will top out in the upper 80s before falling into the upper 60s.

Thursday, which is the first day of the Poke Sallet Festival in Harlan, looks a little on the soggy side, at least at times. We’ll see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered chances for showers and storms as a cold front rumbles through the region. Highs will only top out in the upper 70s with lows dropping into the mid-50s as rain chances move out.

Friday looks amazing, with lots of sunshine and much cooler air in place. Highs look to top out in the upper 70s before again dropping into the 50s overnight.

Sunshine will warm us back up a hair on Saturday, taking us back into the low 80s. Sunday looks mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds, with a stray chance for a passing shower. Highs will jump right back into the mid-80s.

