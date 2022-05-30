Woman killed in Eastern Kentucky four-wheeler accident, coroner says

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a report of a four-wheeler accident in Martin County.

Martin County Coroner Chris Todd told WYMT the sheriff’s office was called to a house on Rock House Road in the Tomahawk Community on Sunday.

Todd said the woman was pronounced dead at Highlands ARH.

Billy Patrick with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said Muriel Penix, 61, was killed.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.