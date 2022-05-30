Advertisement

Southern Kentucky man facing charges after police discover intoxicated child inside home

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man faces serious charges after police found a “very intoxicated” child inside a home.

Monticello Police and Wayne County EMS were called to an apartment on Conn Street just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, we are told they found an 8-year-old boy under the influence.

The boy was first taken to Wayne County Hospital and then transferred to UK Medical Center in Lexington for further treatment.

During the investigation, officers discovered the suspect in the case was Charles Jones, 50, who was later arrested at his home on Lincoln Avenue. Police say Jones allegedly gave the child several shots of whiskey, leading to the boy’s condition.

Jones is charged with wanton endangerment and unlawful transaction with a minor.

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

No word on the child’s current condition.

