Sen. Rand Paul reflects on Memorial Day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Senator Rand Paul is remembering our fallen heroes this Memorial Day.

In a video, the senator said we should honor and remember those who have fought for our freedoms and paid the ultimate price to defend our constitution.

“We should reflect on the heroic service of our men and women in uniform who have dedicated their lives to protecting our freedom and liberty,” he said. “This Memorial Day let’s honor the memory of these patriots and true American heroes.”

Paul went on to say we should always remember the cost of war and cherish those who sacrifice.

See the video below:

