NCAA Baseball Tournament field announced, ending Kentucky’s season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a historic run in the SEC Tournament, Kentucky’s season has come to an end with the announcement of this year’s NCAA Baseball Tournament field.

Kentucky finishes the season with a 33-26 record.

Tennessee is the overall No. 1 seed, one of four SEC schools hosting a regional. Nine SEC teams were selected.

2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Games

Friday, June 3, 2022 (all times Eastern)

Knoxville Regional hosted by Tennessee

#2 Georgia Tech (34-22) vs. #3 Campbell (40-17), 12 p.m., ESPN+

#1 Tennessee (53-7) vs. #4 Alabama St (34-23), 6 p.m., SECN

Stanford Regional hosted by Stanford

#1 Stanford (41-14) vs. #4 Binghamton (22-28), 4 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Texas St. (45-12) vs. #3 UC Santa Barbara (43-12), 9 p.m., ESPN+

Corvallis Regional hosted by Oregon State

#2 Vanderbilt (36-21) vs. #3 San Diego (36-18), 4 p.m., ESPNU

#1 Oregon St. (44-15) vs. #4 New Mexico St. (24-32), 10 p.m., ESPNU

Blacksburg Regional hosted by Virginia Tech

#2 Gonzaga (36-17) vs. #3 Columbia (30-16), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#1 Virginia Tech (41-12) vs. #4 Wright St. (30-25), 7 p.m., ACCN

College Station Regional hosted by Texas A&M

#1 Texas A&M (37-18) vs. #4 Oral Roberts (38-18), 2 p.m., ESPN+

#2 TCU (36-20) vs. #3 Louisiana (36-21), 8 p.m., ESPN+

Coral Gables Regional hosted by Miami (Florida)

#1 Miami (FL) (39-18) vs. #4 Canisius (29-23), 12 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Arizona (37-23) vs. #3 Ole Miss (32-22), 7 p.m., ESPNU

Stillwater Regional hosted by Oklahoma St.

#2 Arkansas (38-18) vs. #3 Grand Canyon (41-19), 1 p.m., SECN

#1 Oklahoma St. (39-20) vs. #4 Missouri St. (30-27), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Greenville Regional hosted by East Carolina

#1 East Carolina (42-18) vs. #4 Coppin St. (24-28), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Virginia (38-17) vs. #3 Coastal Carolina (36-18-1), 6 p.m., ESPN+

Austin Regional hosted by Texas

#1 Texas (42-19) vs. #4 Air Force (30-27), 2 p.m., LHN

#2 Louisiana Tech (42-19) vs. #3 DBU (34-22-1), 7:30 p.m., ESPN+

Chapel Hill Regional hosted by North Carolina

#1 North Carolina (38-19) vs. #4 Hofstra (30-21), 2 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Georgia (35-21) vs. #3 VCU (40-18), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Hattiesburg Regional hosted by Southern Mississippi

#1 Southern Miss. (43-16) vs. #4 Army West Point (31-23), 2 p.m., ESPN+

#2 LSU (38-20) vs. #3 Kennesaw St. (35-26), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Louisville Regional hosted by Louisville

#1 Louisville (38-18-1) vs. #4 Southeast Mo. St. (37-20), 2 p.m., ESPN+

#2 Oregon (35-23) vs. #3 Michigan (32-26), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Gainesville Regional hosted by Florida

#2 Oklahoma (37-20) vs. #3 Liberty (37-21), 1 p.m., ESPN+

#1 Florida (39-22) vs. #4 Central Mich. (42-17), 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Auburn Regional hosted by Auburn

#2 UCLA (38-22) vs. #3 Florida St. (33-23), 12 p.m., ESPN2

#1 Auburn (37-19) vs. #4 Southeastern La. (30-29), 7 p.m., ESPN+

College Park Regional hosted by Maryland

#2 Wake Forest (40-17-1) vs. #3 UConn (46-13), 1 p.m., ESPNU

#1 Maryland (45-12) vs. #4 LIU (37-19), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Statesboro Regional hosted by Ga. Southern

#2 Notre Dame (35-14) vs. #3 Texas Tech (37-20), 2 p.m., ACCN

#1 Ga. Southern (40-18) vs. #4 UNC Greensboro (34-28), 7 p.m., ESPN+

