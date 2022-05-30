Millions still traveling despite record high gas prices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With an estimated 500,000 Kentuckians and 39 million people traveling this weekend, we sent a crew to talk with drivers filling up their tanks to see what they had to say.

The gas stations at the Athens-Boonesboro exit were packed with people heading home after the past few days away. Many said they’ve had these travel plans in place for months. And even though gas prices are at record highs, they didn’t want to cancel their trips.

Matt Schmidt is traveling back home to Wisconsin from Florida and is spending hundreds at the pump each time.

“I try to fill up as frequently as I can at the cheapest places I can find. Sometimes you find, I think we saw $4.80 in some places, and that’s more than $100 bucks to fill up half a tank in the truck. So sometimes it really sucks,” Schmidt said.

Most drivers said the highway and roads were actually a lot less busy than normal this time of year.

They said they suspect the gas prices did deter many people.

