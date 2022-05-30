Memorial Day forecast: Hazy, hot and humid

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The unofficial start to summer will start with some pretty summer-like conditions. Stay cool and hydrated!

Today and Tonight

After a fairly mild morning, we will see a hot afternoon across our region. For those of you planning to visit graves or spend time with the family, make sure you’re taking your heat precautions. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s later today. The heat index will make it feel closer to 90.

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies, but humid conditions. Lows will only drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Summer break is underway for most students, but for those who will be going back to work on Tuesday, you will be greeted with another hot day. Highs will again top out in the upper 80s under sunny skies before dropping into the upper 60s to around 70 overnight. The story is the same on Wednesday as we say goodbye to May and hello to June, at least with the temperatures. I do believe we’ll see a few more clouds later in the day with some scattered rain chances returning Wednesday night. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s with the rain chances.

Those chances stick around through Thursday and Friday. I think Thursday is the better day to see any action. Highs will drop into the upper 70s to around 80 behind a late-week front. Lows will drop into the upper 50s.

As of right now, both weekend days look dry, but you know how fast the weather can change around here. The heat will return with highs back into the low to mid-80s.

Enjoy your holiday!

