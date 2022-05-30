Memorial Day ceremony held for Kentucky’s veterans in Leslie County

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Memorial Day ceremony was held Monday morning at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery South East near Hyden in Leslie County.

Several dozen people gathered to pay their respects to American military veterans.

One person, Bonita Leddington, said the day was deeply personal.

”I’ve just lost [my husband] this past week, so this is a very special day today to show honor to him,” she said.

She describes her husband, William Leddington,69, as a life-long patriot.

”He was a proud American,” she said. “He always honored the flag and honored veterans.”

Veterans Cemetery Manager, Eric Barger led the memorial service.

”As we gather today we try to just show honor and respect to all those veterans that have gone on before us, paved the roads for us and sacrificed so much for us to have our freedoms that we have today,” he said.

Barger paid special tribute to the fallen soldiers and American prisoners of war that never made it home with a pin on his suit.

”With their sacrifices, which is the ultimate sacrifices, I just have a deep feeling in my heart for those members and their families,” he said. “They never got to come home, their families never got to say a family goodbye.”

Kentucky Veterans Affairs (VA) Commissioner, Whitney Allen, was in attendance and said he wanted to be with the people he serves on Memorial Day.

”It’s a great opportunity to come out and support he community, honoring our fallen veterans and our Gold Star family members,” he said.

Memorial Day takes on a more personal meaning for Bonita Leddington this year, but she said it was, and always will be, about everyone who serves.

”It’s just a day of remembrance for all of the men [and] women who served our country and just, they went above and beyond to help us be free to keep our country safe,” she said.

VA Commissioner Allen said, before leaving to attend several memorial ceremonies throughout the day, that he holds his current position as sacred.

”It is our promise, especially me as a fellow veteran, to honor their legacy and make sure that they are remembered, especially their sacrifice, for generations to come,” he explained.

William Leddington was a retired coal miner living in the Stinnet area of Leslie County and a devoted member of the Stinnet Gap Church of God.

His funeral was held May 27 and he is buried in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery South East.

