Letcher County Sheriffs looking for missing man

Marion Randy Cornett
Marion Randy Cornett(Letcher County Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing man.

Marion Randy Cornett was last seen at the Ermine Double Kwik (Exxon).

Cornett was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black work boots. He was also carrying a red and green backpack.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office.

