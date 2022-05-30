Letcher County Sheriffs looking for missing man

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing man.

Marion Randy Cornett was last seen at the Ermine Double Kwik (Exxon).

Cornett was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black work boots. He was also carrying a red and green backpack.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office.

