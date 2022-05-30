Advertisement

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike breezes between races at Churchill Downs

Rich Strike - Kentucky Derby
Rich Strike - Kentucky Derby(Coady Photography/Churchill Downs)
By Darren Rogers
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Monday, May 30, 2022)RED-TR Racing’s Kentucky Derby (Grade I) winner Rich Strike dazzled fans Monday at Churchill Downs with a five-furlong move in :59 between Races 5-6 in his final major preparation toward the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes (GI) on June 11.

With rider Gabe Lagunes in the saddle, Rich Strike clipped off eighth-mile fractions of :11.80, :23.20 and :34.80, according to Churchill Downs clocker John Robertson. The 80-1 upset winner of the $3 million Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve galloped out six furlongs in 1:12 and completed seven furlongs in 1:26.

Trainer Eric Reed watched the work from the backside so he could watch his prized colt gallop out and supervise him coming off the track.

“He got away real well and worked exactly like we wanted him to do,” Reed said. “The track was a little quicker since it was in the afternoon but it was exactly what we wanted to do. Yesterday he was starting to relax in the morning. After some time away from the races that’s sort of what we’ve seen from him. There’s no doubt about his confidence. We’ve seen him come off the track in mornings more playful. It’s like he knows what he did in the Derby. I still don’t think we’ve seen the best of him.”

Rich Strike is scheduled to leave early Tuesday morning to compete in the 1 ½-mile Belmont Stakes, the third jewel of racing’s Triple Crown. Reed and owner Rick Dawson opted to skip the second leg, the $1.5 million Preakness, to give Rich Strike more time between starts. The former $30,000 claimer has been based at Churchill Downs’ Barn 17 for nearly two weeks.

“We’re going on with the year with no regrets,” Reed said. “We did what was best for Ritchie and I’m confident we made the right decision.”

Depending on the result in the Belmont, Rich Strike could return to Churchill Downs later this spring.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in Eastern Kentucky four-wheeler accident, coroner says
Holiday traffic brings I-75 to a “standstill,” officials say
Charles Jones
Southern Kentucky man facing charges after police discover intoxicated child inside home
Eastern Kentucky school district investigating damage to baseball field
Body found in Prestonsburg River
Body found in Prestonsburg river identified

Latest News

Kyle Jones named Harlan County head boys basketball coach
Kentucky's Jacob Toppin (0) looks for an opening as Georgia's Kario Oquendo (3) defends during...
Jacob Toppin to return to UK, withdraws from NBA Draft
Madison Taylor played basketball and ran track for Union College.
Union College athlete’s body found in Tennessee lake
The Kentucky men’s basketball game against Louisville, scheduled for Wednesday in Rupp Arena,...
Report: K.T. Turner hired as UK men’s basketball assistant
Boys: Somerset Christian vs. Oneida Baptist - February 10, 2022
Larry Gritton to return to coach OBI