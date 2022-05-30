Hot and steamy for the unofficial start to Summer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to the Summer season, and it definitely feels like Summer across the mountains.

Tonight through Tuesday night

Another quiet night is in store across the region. We remain dry under a mostly clear sky. It will be a bit muggy, so we are watching out for more patchy fog to develop. Low temperatures only fall into the mid-60s.

This warm weather continues into Tuesday. Most of us stay dry and mostly sunny; however, models are hinting at maybe a stray shower or two, especially in the higher elevations. Highs soar into the upper-80s!

The forecast does not change much on Tuesday night. We stay quiet under a mostly clear sky. Lows bottom out in the upper-60s.

Our Next Cold Front

The weather pattern begins to change by the middle of the work week.

Most of Wednesday looks dry and warm under a mix of Sun and clouds. However, showers begin moving back into the region by Wednesday evening and overnight. High temperatures top out in the mid-and-upper-80s with lows falling into the mid-60s.

Our next cold front looks to sweep across the area on Thursday. Scattered showers and storms are likely under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures reach the upper-70s and lower-80s, with lows falling into the mid-and-upper-50s.

Stray showers look to linger into Friday morning, but we begin to dry out and clear out by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cooler! Highs only reach the mid-70s, and lows bottom out in the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

The weekend looks dry, for now.

We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds on Saturday and Sunday.

Highs reach the low-and-mid-80s on both days, with lows falling into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

