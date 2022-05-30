Holiday traffic brings I-75 to a “standstill,” officials say
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of heavy traffic on I-75 in Laurel County.
The Laurel County Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that holiday traffic on I-75 Northbound.
Officials remind drivers to give themselves time to react and slow down.
They say heavy traffic is backing up around the 39-40 mile markers.
