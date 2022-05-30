Governor Andy Beshear outlines school safety plans following Texas school shooting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - With the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, many parents may be wondering what their own kids’ schools are doing to prevent a similar tragedy from happening.

Governor Andy Beshear said he and his team are working to make Kentucky schools safer, adding he recently signed a bill that requires every Kentucky school to have a school resource officer.

“We will have someone there that is trained to respond, turning what may be seen as a soft target into a hard target, to make sure what happened in Texas does not happen here,” Governor Beshear said.

Beshear added another key aspect in his school safety plan is limiting school entry ways and offering entries that visitors have to be buzzed through to get inside the building.

