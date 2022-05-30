Governor Andy Beshear gives thoughts on how we should view Memorial Day holiday

(WYMT) - Memorial Day was first widely observed in 1868 to honor and commemorate Civil War soldiers and the sacrifices they made.

Today, the message still remains, but Americans also use this time to celebrate their freedom while remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Governor Andy Beshear recently shared with WYMT what Memorial Day means to him and how we should choose to look at the holiday.

”Well, during Memorial Day weekend, we need to start being grateful; grateful that we live in the freest nation in this world and knowing so many sacrificed for it,” he said.

Governor Beshear added he wants everyone to have fun with their families throughout the weekend but to also say a prayer for those we have lost and consider doing something that could help their families.

