Estill County wins 14th Region softball title

Estill County beat Wolfe County 13-0 in five innings to win the 14th Region softball...
Estill County beat Wolfe County 13-0 in five innings to win the 14th Region softball championship.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 2018, the Lady Engineers are atop the 14th Region mountain.

Estill County used a 12-run third inning to beat Wolfe County 13-0 to win the 14th Region softball championship.

“We’ve hit the ball good all season,” said Lady Engineers coach Lynn West.”But not hit the best at times and we worked really hard last week when we had the rain being able to get their bats going. They hit at the right time. They hit extremely well. We even hit well in the tournament earlier but we hit them at everybody but tonight they finally found the holes and woke up and it was just on our side this time.”

The Lady Engineers will play the winners of the 3rd Region on Saturday at Joe Cropp Stadium in Lexington.

