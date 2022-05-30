Dog dies in Estill Co. house fire

IRVINE, Ky. (WKYT) - An Estill County family lost their home and their dog in a fire Monday morning.

It’s certainly devastating to lose a home in a fire, but neighbors tell us they are glad the three people inside made it out safely.

Irvine firefighters said they got a call around 5:00 Monday morning about a fire on Stevens Avenue. When crews arrived, they saw the back of the house engulfed in flames.

Fortunately, a family of three made it out safely, along with one of their dogs. Their other dog, however, did not survive.

Crews said the fire damaged nearby buildings, including the home of Irene Gillespie.

She told us she was asleep when she heard her daughter and neighbors knocking on the front door.

“They came and woke me up, got me out of the house. It was pretty scary because it was like two feet before it reached my house,” Gillespie said.

Crews said it took them about 30 minutes to put out the flames.

Gillespie is now reaching out to her insurance company. She’s glad the family is okay.

The fire department has asked the Red Cross to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

