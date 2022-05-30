Disabled American Veterans chapter in Leslie County needs support

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Williams Roberts, the Commander of Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 133 in Leslie County, is asking for support from veterans and people in the county this Memorial Day.

DAV volunteers assist veterans in life and offer an honor guard and funeral services for Kentucky’s soldiers when they die.

Commander Roberts said his chapter needs veterans to volunteer with them urgently so the chapter members may continue their work.

”Younger veterans if you got time, please step up,” said Roberts. “Well, join the DAV if you don’t have time. If you work and have a family still join the DAV now because we need your help and we need your numbers.”

Roberts said to call (606) 672-2253 if you are able to help and interested in joining the Leslie County DAV.

