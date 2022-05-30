Advertisement

Dad aims to stop bullying by holding ‘kindness’ signs outside daughter’s school

A father in Massachusetts is dedicated to sending positive messages at his daughter’s school. (Source: WCVB)
By Peter Eliopoulos
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WCVB) – A father in Massachusetts is dedicated to sending positive messages at his daughter’s school.

For the past week, Stephen Mandile has been standing in front of Whitin Middle School holding a homemade sign that reads, “Choose kindness always.”

Although the sign is simple, Mandile’s mission is not.

“That feeling of, you know, the world’s kind of beating you down and you’re looking for a little ray of hope, that’s all we’re trying to do,” Mandile said.

He’s now known to students as “the kindness guy” and has even brought teachers to tears.

Mandile’s daughter Jessica said bullying has recently gotten out of hand at the school, and her dad’s positive messages nearly bring her to tears.

Fellow parents are also feeling the love.

“[The students] have a hard day sometimes. So, if they see something positive, it’s good for them,” parent Renee Smith said.

Mandile said he has talked to the school’s principal about other ways to help, and he now has plans to read to students as well.

“We believe, you know, being kind, you can never make a mistake doing that, it’s always the right choice,” Mandile said.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Justice
UPDATE: Pike County man found safe
Lisa Estep
Golden Alert issued for missing woman
KSP investigation
KSP asking for help in identifying person of interest
Marion Randy Cornett
Letcher County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Charles Jones
Southern Kentucky man facing charges after police discover intoxicated child inside home

Latest News

President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of...
LIVE: Biden honors fallen soldiers at Arlington
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Leslie County DAV Chapter 133 Commander William Roberts addresses a crowd during a Memorial Day...
Disabled American Veterans chapter in Leslie County needs support
The Big Blue Nation is raising money to support UK color analyst and former UK basketball...
Coach John Calipari matching $50K in donations for UK color analyst Mike Pratt
TWRA Officials are reminding boaters to be safe this holiday weekend.
With boating season around the corner, TWRA renews calls for safety on the water