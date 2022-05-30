Advertisement

Corbin High School graduate’s art chosen to hang in U.S. Capitol

Competition winner, Quincy Calico, pictured with Congressman Hal Rogers
By Alyssa Williams
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Many young artists dream to have a platform where their art is shared at a larger level.

Soon enough, one Southeastern Kentucky artist will have her artwork hanging in one of the most prestigious buildings in the nation.

Corbin High School graduate Quincy Calico was recently chosen as the winner of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition for Kentucky’s Fifth District.

Calico’s piece titled, “Somewhere in Between”, was chosen by Congressman Hal Rogers and will hang in the U.S. Capitol this upcoming year.

“Its really incredible as a young artist to be recognized in this way,” said Calico. “It felt, I guess confirming, that my artwork is impactful and it is doing good things and it is worth pursuing in my future.”

Calico said this piece represents the feeling of not belonging anywhere.

She also received two plane tickets so she could travel to see her artwork hanging in the Capitol.

Calico added that she hopes this piece can inspire other artists to stay true to themselves and to continue making the art that they want to create.

