Coach John Calipari matching $50K in donations for UK color analyst Mike Pratt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - The Big Blue Nation is raising money to support UK color analyst and former UK basketball player Mike Pratt.

He was diagnosed with cancer back in 2019 and had a tumor removed from his colon, then one removed from his liver.

Pratt underwent radiation, but the cancer has returned.

A donation website is set up in support of Pratt.

UK men’s basketball Head Coach John Calipari said he and his wife, Ellen, will match $50,000 in donations.

“If you know Mike Pratt, you know what a special man he is. He’s a dear friend to many and a gentleman to all,” Calipari said in a tweet. “And Mike needs our help.”

Ellen and I have been in prayer for Mike, who is one of the best people we’ve ever known.



We will match the first $50k in donations through this fundraising site.



Thank you for the support so far #BBN! Please keep donating to support our dear friend! https://t.co/3N5QIoMVk0 — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) May 30, 2022

