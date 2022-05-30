Advertisement

Coach John Calipari matching $50K in donations for UK color analyst Mike Pratt

The Big Blue Nation is raising money to support UK color analyst and former UK basketball...
The Big Blue Nation is raising money to support UK color analyst and former UK basketball player Mike Pratt.(UK Athletics)
By WKYT News Staff and Dakota Makres
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - The Big Blue Nation is raising money to support UK color analyst and former UK basketball player Mike Pratt.

He was diagnosed with cancer back in 2019 and had a tumor removed from his colon, then one removed from his liver.

Pratt underwent radiation, but the cancer has returned.

A donation website is set up in support of Pratt.

UK men’s basketball Head Coach John Calipari said he and his wife, Ellen, will match $50,000 in donations.

“If you know Mike Pratt, you know what a special man he is. He’s a dear friend to many and a gentleman to all,” Calipari said in a tweet. “And Mike needs our help.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Justice
UPDATE: Pike County man found safe
Lisa Estep
Golden Alert issued for missing woman
KSP investigation
KSP asking for help in identifying person of interest
Marion Randy Cornett
Letcher County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Charles Jones
Southern Kentucky man facing charges after police discover intoxicated child inside home

Latest News

Leslie County DAV Chapter 133 Commander William Roberts addresses a crowd during a Memorial Day...
Disabled American Veterans chapter in Leslie County needs support
TWRA Officials are reminding boaters to be safe this holiday weekend.
With boating season around the corner, TWRA renews calls for safety on the water
More names have been added to Kentucky’s National Guard Memorial in Frankfort.
More names added to Kentucky’s National Guard Memorial
Dog dies in Estill Co. house fire
Dog dies in Estill Co. house fire