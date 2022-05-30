Advertisement

Animals killed in early morning apartment fire, officials say(Rockhouse Fire & Rescue)
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have some sad news to pass along.

Rockhouse Fire and Rescue officials said they were called to an apartment fire off Highway 460 shortly after 3:00 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters from the agency fought through heavy smoke and later called W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue Department for mutual aid.

They quickly extinguished the fire and said damage was done to only one apartment.

Officials said they were able to rescue two dogs and one cat, but two cats were found dead.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the fire.

