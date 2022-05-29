Warm weather continues into Memorial Day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Above-average temperatures stick around for the next few days.

Tonight through Monday night

The weather stays quiet across the mountains tonight. We remain dry under a mostly clear sky. Patchy fog will be possible, especially late tonight. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Beautiful weather continues on Memorial Day. We stay dry and mostly sunny. It will be warm with highs in the upper-80s! The weather looks perfect for any outdoor plans.

The forecast does not change much on Monday night. We remain dry and mostly clear. Lows fall into the mid-60s.

Summer Heat Continues

Another warm, sunny and dry day is in store on Tuesday. High temperatures soar into the upper-80s! A few places may reach the lower-90s. Lows only dip into the mid-60s.

Most of Wednesday looks dry; however, stray showers begin creeping back into the region by the evening and overnight. Another warm day is expected with highs in the upper-80s and lows in the mid-60s.

Our next cold front looks to move through the mountains on Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible under a mostly cloudy sky. For now, we are not expecting severe weather, but we will keep an eye on it. Highs reach the mid-80s with lows falling into the upper-50s.

Extended Forecast

Lingering showers will be possible on Friday, especially during the morning and early afternoon. We begin to dry out and clear out by late afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be cooler as we only top out in the upper-70s. Lows fall into the mid-50s.

Saturday is looking dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures reach the lower-80s by the afternoon with lows falling into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Isolated showers will be possible on Sunday. Again, highs top out in the lower-80s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.