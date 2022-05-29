Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles comments on his run for governor

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Governor’s Luncheon was held on Saturday, in conjunction with the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival in Pineville.

Several elected officials were in attendance, including Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles.

Quarles was there to help promote the luncheon’s sponsor, Kentucky Proud.

Kentucky Proud is a program dedicated to highlighting locally-sourced food.

The public appearance comes just one month after Quarles announced his gubernatorial run.

He said he is excited to join the race for Kentucky’s top office.

”We want to bring a positive vision of what Kentucky can be like underneath a new administration. So, I’m excited. I’m excited to beat the past of Kentucky and to get out and earn some votes,” Quarles said.

Quarles added he will launch his bid for Governor on June 1, which is also Kentucky’s 230th birthday.

