Advertisement

Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles comments on his run for governor

(None)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Governor’s Luncheon was held on Saturday, in conjunction with the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival in Pineville.

Several elected officials were in attendance, including Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles.

Quarles was there to help promote the luncheon’s sponsor, Kentucky Proud.

Kentucky Proud is a program dedicated to highlighting locally-sourced food.

The public appearance comes just one month after Quarles announced his gubernatorial run.

He said he is excited to join the race for Kentucky’s top office.

”We want to bring a positive vision of what Kentucky can be like underneath a new administration. So, I’m excited. I’m excited to beat the past of Kentucky and to get out and earn some votes,” Quarles said.

Quarles added he will launch his bid for Governor on June 1, which is also Kentucky’s 230th birthday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UK football coach Hal Mumme was arrested early Friday morning. According to his arrest...
Former UK head football coach pleads guilty after arrest at Lexington hotel
KSP investigation
KSP asking for help in identifying person of interest
Kentucky State Police say Adam Cantrell was shot and killed during a fight with his brother.
Community remembers man allegedly killed by brother
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Three Big Sandy penitentiary employees indicted for civil rights violations

Latest News

Queen Coronation
‘I’m so blessed’: 2022 Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Queen crowned
Garrett embraces friends and loved ones at a birthday celebration.
Community celebrates 100-year-old, World War II Veteran
Around 75,000 music fans are expected to attend.
Excited fans return to 2022 Forecastle Festival
Lisa Estep
Golden Alert issued for missing woman