Advertisement

Prosecutors: Chicago woman admitted smothering daughter, 8

Andreal Hagler, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 8-year-old...
Andreal Hagler, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 8-year-old daughter, Amaria Osby.(Source: Chicago Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Prosecutors say a Chicago woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her eighth birthday while the girl screamed “Momma, stop,” because she believed her daughter didn’t love her anymore.

Thirty-eight-year-old Andreal Hagler has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby. The girl was found dead in their apartment Wednesday.

While in custody, Hagler admitted that, the night before, she and Amaria said their prayers before bed around 8 or 9 p.m., and then she began doing PCP and smothered Amaria with a plastic bag, as her daughter screamed “Momma, stop.”

Hagler is being held without bail.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UK football coach Hal Mumme was arrested early Friday morning. According to his arrest...
Former UK head football coach pleads guilty after arrest at Lexington hotel
KSP investigation
KSP asking for help in identifying person of interest
Kentucky State Police say Adam Cantrell was shot and killed during a fight with his brother.
Community remembers man allegedly killed by brother
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Three Big Sandy penitentiary employees indicted for civil rights violations

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky attorney Ned Pillersdorf says the shockwaves sent throughout the country by...
Kentucky attorneys discuss Ky. gun laws, potential for reform following Uvalde mass shooting
Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles comments on his run for governor
Queen Coronation
‘I’m so blessed’: 2022 Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Queen crowned
The Amber Alert for two Colorado children and their mother has been cancelled.
Colorado Amber Alert cancelled, mom, 2 small kids found safe