Pikeville Police looking for missing man

Brandon Justice
Brandon Justice(Pikeville Police Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are looking for a missing man in Pike County.

According to police, Brandon Justice was last seen on Saturday night in the Fairview area on Bypass Road.

Justice is 5′6″ and weighs 320 pounds. He has a beard and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with navy jogging pants.

According to his family, Justice is mentally unstable.

Anyone with information on his location can call 606-437-5111.

