Kentucky falls to Tennessee in SEC Tournament semifinals

The Wildcats stave off elimination for second time in three days
The Wildcats stave off elimination for second time in three days
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 1:56 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a historic run in Hoover, the Kentucky Wildcats lost to national No. 1 Tennessee 12-2 in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

Kentucky was the first twelve-seed in tournament history to advance to the conference semifinals.

With three top-25 wins in Hoover alone, Kentucky has taken down thirteen top-25 opponents during the 2022 season.

The Vols will face the Florida Gators for the SEC Baseball Tournament title on Sunday at 3pm.

