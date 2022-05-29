Kentucky falls to Tennessee in SEC Tournament semifinals
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 1:56 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a historic run in Hoover, the Kentucky Wildcats lost to national No. 1 Tennessee 12-2 in the SEC Tournament semifinals.
Kentucky was the first twelve-seed in tournament history to advance to the conference semifinals.
With three top-25 wins in Hoover alone, Kentucky has taken down thirteen top-25 opponents during the 2022 season.
The Vols will face the Florida Gators for the SEC Baseball Tournament title on Sunday at 3pm.
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.