Kentucky falls to Tennessee in SEC Tournament semifinals

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a historic run in Hoover, the Kentucky Wildcats lost to national No. 1 Tennessee 12-2 in the SEC Tournament semifinals.

Kentucky was the first twelve-seed in tournament history to advance to the conference semifinals.

With three top-25 wins in Hoover alone, Kentucky has taken down thirteen top-25 opponents during the 2022 season.

The Vols will face the Florida Gators for the SEC Baseball Tournament title on Sunday at 3pm.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.