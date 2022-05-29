Advertisement

‘I’m so blessed’: 2022 Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Queen crowned

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday to watch one of Kentucky’s oldest traditions - the coronation of the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Queen.

“It’s truly a tradition I wish everybody could enjoy,” Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival (KMLF) President Pam Horne said.

21 candidates, representing their respective college or university, vied for the coveted title.

“It is strong, smart, young women participating, being good role models for those who will come after them,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

Candidates were judged throughout the weekend on their personality, poise and social skills.

2021 KMLF Queen Abigail Canter described her experience as special.

“It’s just been really special, not only to have my experience as the reigning queen, but to also watch these girls experience what I did last year,” Canter said.

Governor Andy Beshear was in attendance and had the honor of crowning the new KMLF Queen, Morgan Warren of Union College.

“I’m so blessed. This has just been the best weekend; I’ve really had the best time. I’m really thankful,” Warren said.

The coronation of the queen is only one of several Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival traditions that highlight the spirit of the community.

“It’s a chance for people to spend the weekend together in something that’s positive, and, with everything we’ve gone through in the past couple years, having a positive weekend is a pretty great thing,” Governor Beshear added.

The KMLF Queen’s Grand March will take place on Saturday night in the Pineville High School Orville Engle Gymnasium.

The Queen’s Grand Ball and reception will be shortly after.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UK football coach Hal Mumme was arrested early Friday morning. According to his arrest...
Former UK head football coach pleads guilty after arrest at Lexington hotel
KSP investigation
KSP asking for help in identifying person of interest
Kentucky State Police say Adam Cantrell was shot and killed during a fight with his brother.
Community remembers man allegedly killed by brother
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Three Big Sandy penitentiary employees indicted for civil rights violations

Latest News

Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles comments on his run for governor
Garrett embraces friends and loved ones at a birthday celebration.
Community celebrates 100-year-old, World War II Veteran
Around 75,000 music fans are expected to attend.
Excited fans return to 2022 Forecastle Festival
Lisa Estep
Golden Alert issued for missing woman