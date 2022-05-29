‘I’m so blessed’: 2022 Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Queen crowned

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday to watch one of Kentucky’s oldest traditions - the coronation of the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Queen.

“It’s truly a tradition I wish everybody could enjoy,” Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival (KMLF) President Pam Horne said.

21 candidates, representing their respective college or university, vied for the coveted title.

“It is strong, smart, young women participating, being good role models for those who will come after them,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

Candidates were judged throughout the weekend on their personality, poise and social skills.

2021 KMLF Queen Abigail Canter described her experience as special.

“It’s just been really special, not only to have my experience as the reigning queen, but to also watch these girls experience what I did last year,” Canter said.

Governor Andy Beshear was in attendance and had the honor of crowning the new KMLF Queen, Morgan Warren of Union College.

“I’m so blessed. This has just been the best weekend; I’ve really had the best time. I’m really thankful,” Warren said.

The coronation of the queen is only one of several Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival traditions that highlight the spirit of the community.

“It’s a chance for people to spend the weekend together in something that’s positive, and, with everything we’ve gone through in the past couple years, having a positive weekend is a pretty great thing,” Governor Beshear added.

The KMLF Queen’s Grand March will take place on Saturday night in the Pineville High School Orville Engle Gymnasium.

The Queen’s Grand Ball and reception will be shortly after.

