‘I think it’s a good way of seeing Lexington:’ E-bike rental shop opens downtown

By Shelby Lofton
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High gas prices and inflation in general is changing the way people are spending the holiday weekend.

In Lexington, there’s a new business open to help people enjoy the outdoors using a different mode of transportation.

LEX E-Bikes opened in May. lt’s open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Customers can book their bike and pay online. They’re also given a helmet, lock and bag to hold their belongings.

Owners Barry Donworth and Derek Faulkner have a storefront and product that’s fueling the green economy.

The two Irishmen came to Kentucky for it’s staple industry.

“I came to Lexington about 30 years ago and have worked with the horses since,” Donworth said.

Their latest business venture involves a different kind of horsepower. They said riding an e-bike is easy for anyone 16 years old and up, once you get a handle on it.

“A man came in the other day, he was in his 70′s, hadn’t ridden a bike in two years, he jumped on the bike and he was gone for three hours and he said it was a new lease on life,” Faulkner said.

Whether you’re touring the lush Kentucky landscape, or Lexington’s mural collection, the business partners opened the shop for outsiders and locals to do a little tourism on wheels in an efficient way.

“Gas prices are through the roof at the moment...it’s so easy to get around and they’re environmentally-friendly as well,” Donworth said.

The storefront’s roof is made of metal. It’s a shipping container.

“We tried to get a brick and mortar around this area which we couldn’t really find, and we wanted to get something done for the summer, so we were a little bit tight for time, so we googled a few different ideas for bike shops and we found a couple in Europe that had this idea, so we said we’d try it,” Faulkner said.

The solid and sustainable store is also mobile.

“Moving LEX E-Bikes to Florida for the winter, it’s an option” he said.

In this corner of the world cyclists are cruising into the future at 20 miles per hour.

