Hazard baseball wins sixth-straight regional title

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In a 5-0 triumph over Powell County, the Hazard Bulldogs won their sixth straight 14th Region Baseball title.

Pitcher Sawyer Thompson was named MVP.

Hazard will meet McCracken County in the first round of the 2022 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop State Tournament on June 3 at 5 p.m. at Kentucky Proud Park. Last season Hazard fell to Trinity in the second round of the state tournament.

