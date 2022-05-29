Advertisement

African American cemetery in Pikeville to be renovated

Pikeville family gathers to celebrate their ancestors.
Pikeville family gathers to celebrate their ancestors.(Chandler Wilcox, WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Honaker family has been in Pikeville serving the community since the 1800′s. Now, the community wants to give back.

“I’ve never met a more kind family,” Pikeville native Ken Trivette said. “They never complained.”

From babysitters to pastors to coaches, the Honakers were everything to the Pikeville community. In a ceremony celebrating their ancestors, the family united in faith and love.

“Always remember who you are representing,” family descendant Murray Garvin told the younger generation. “These are the people whose shoulders you stand on.”

This is not the first time the Honaker family has visited the cemetery. Many times before they have gone up and had to fight through tree limbs and leaves just to see a flat rock sitting where their ancestors were buried.

However, their most recent visit was different.

Behind native Ken Trivette, the Pikeville community has united to clear a path to the cemetery and honor them with sturdy headstones.

“I think it is about time that the city recognize us,” family descendant Tim Honaker said. “So, it’s just... a lot of words I can’t put it into say... but I mean it’s a beautiful thing to me.”

The Honakers were unable to be buried at the city cemetery until the mid 1900′s. With that said, the graveyard has become a historic monument for residents and they hope the city cemetery will annex it so that it can be taken care of on a regular basis.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP investigation
KSP asking for help in identifying person of interest
Lisa Estep
Golden Alert issued for missing woman
Kentucky State Police say Adam Cantrell was shot and killed during a fight with his brother.
Community remembers man allegedly killed by brother
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise
Queen Coronation
‘I’m so blessed’: 2022 Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival Queen crowned

Latest News

Marine 1
Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team launches ‘Marine 1′ to better serve lake-goers
Brandon Justice
Pikeville Police looking for missing man
Cheeseburgers and Brats on a Fiery Charcoal Grill with Flames
Lexington Fire Dept. shares tips for safe grilling this Memorial Day weekend
Officials with the Better Business Bureau say scammers often take advantage of recent grads who...
BBB warns graduates of scammers