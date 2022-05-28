Sunshine, warm temperatures return for holiday weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast looks fantastic for Memorial Day weekend! Clouds will continue fading away, with sunshine and warmer temperatures returning by Sunday and Monday.

Tonight through Sunday night

Clouds continue fading away into tonight. Any outdoor plans look to be in good shape as we stay dry. Temperatures fall into the low-and-mid-50s.

This beautiful weather continues on Sunday. We remain dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. High temperatures will be warmer as we reach the mid-80s by the afternoon.

The weather stays quiet into Sunday night. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper-50s and lower-60s under a mostly clear sky.

Memorial Day and Beyond

The forecast could not be better for Memorial Day! We stay dry under a mostly sunny sky. It will be a perfect day to hit the lake or pool as temperatures top out in the upper-80s.

Another warm, sunny day is in store on Tuesday. Highs top out in the upper-80s with lows falling into the mid-60s.

Clouds begin to filter back into the mountains by Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and evening. A stray shower or two is possible, but most of us look to stay dry. Again, highs reach the upper-80s with lows bottoming out in the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

Our next cold front looks to sweep through the area by Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs reach the upper-80s with lows falling into the lower-60s.

Scattered showers look to linger into Friday, especially during the morning hours. It will be cooler with highs only topping out in the upper-70s. Lows fall into the upper-50s.

Saturday is looking dry, for now. We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds with highs in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.