Memorial Day weekend boosts business in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Open year-round in Knott County, the Mine Made Adventure Park and Campground offers 60,000 acres of ATV, SxS, dirt bike or horse trails and primitive or modern camping.

County officials said the Memorial Day weekend is a big one at the park as staff hosts people from across the Commonwealth and beyond.

”We are from Campbellsville, Kentucky, which is in central Kentucky, and we’re out here to do the guided tour and see what’s all around Mine Made Adventure Park,” said Ashlee Lyons.

It was Ashlee’s first time on these trails, but people like Charlie Williams said they bring the family every year.

”People’s missing it around the area [by] not coming because it’s a good cheap ride,” said Williams. “Ten dollars, or five dollars to park your machine, this weekend it’s ten dollars per person to get in. Good entertainment for a good price.”

Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said he is happy to see local businesses thrive over the holiday weekend.

”It’s a huge weekend for the county,” he said. “90 percent of these people are from out-of-town, out-of-state they come in here, they’re spending a lot of dollars here at local businesses.”

Dobson added that, while the weekend involves good family fun, it is important to remember the deeper meaning of Memorial Day.

”Hey, we appreciate all these folks coming out to support and ride with us here in honor of our fallen troops that have fought for freedom,” he said. “We owe it all to them.”

With gas prices reaching record highs, Dobson said this is the perfect time for a place like Knott County to thrive.

”With us being successful with this park, bringing all of these folks in here, it’s just success for Knott County, it’s success for Eastern Kentucky,” he said.

Park officials hope to replicate the success of Memorial Day weekend when they host the Mine Made Bluegrass Festival June 2 through June 4.

Judge-Executive Dobson said spaces are filling up fast for the festival.

