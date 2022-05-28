Advertisement

Lexington pools reopen at full capacity

Memorial Day weekend is the first time Lexington pools are fully open in three years.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in three years, all four of Lexington’s Aquatic Centers opened at full capacity on Saturday,

“We opened a little bit last year. We had reduced hours each day, and some of our pool areas weren’t always able to be staffed for our lifeguard shortage we had,” Recreation manager for Lexington Parks and Recreation, Zach Martin said.

Now, Martin says the pools are fully staffed with lifeguards.

The four city pools, Castlewood, Southland, Tates Creek, and Woodland, are opening just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Lexington Parks and Recreation are expecting a large crowd on Memorial Day.

“Monday out here it’s gonna be 80 and sunny, the weathers gonna warm up a little. I’m expecting a giant turnout on Sunday and Monday. Bigger turnout than we’ve had in years,” Martin said.

Martin noted the lack of COVID-19 restrictions this summer will likely help draw a larger crowd. Lexington Parks and Recreation say they sold a record number of preseason passes this year.

“We usually sell around 800 or 900 preseason passes. That’s at the reduced rate. This season we sold over 1200,” Martin said.

Passholders have told the Lexington Parks and Recreation team that they are excited for things to get back to normal this summer.

“Everybody’s been excited. I’m on the phone helping people buy passes. They’re all excited. They’re all ready to get back. It’s time for a good, back to normal summer,” Martin said.

The city’s two neighborhood pools - Shillito and Douglass - open next Saturday.

