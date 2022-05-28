Advertisement

KSP asking for help in identifying person of interest

KSP investigation
KSP investigation(Trooper Coleman)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are asking for help in identifying the person in the picture above.

The person is wanted for questioning in reference to a stolen car investigation, according to a post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s Facebook page.

The car was stolen from the McDowell community of Floyd County.

Anyone with information can call 606-433-7711. You can remain anonymous.

