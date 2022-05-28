KSP asking for help in identifying person of interest
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are asking for help in identifying the person in the picture above.
The person is wanted for questioning in reference to a stolen car investigation, according to a post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s Facebook page.
The car was stolen from the McDowell community of Floyd County.
Anyone with information can call 606-433-7711. You can remain anonymous.
