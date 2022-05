HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Golden Alert was issued Saturday for a missing woman.

Lisa Estep is 5′7″ and weighs 190 pounds. She has gray, shoulder-length hair.

Estep was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and black shoes with white soles.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Estep, you can call KSP Post 10 at 606-573-3131.

