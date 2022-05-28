Advertisement

Corbin wins 13th Region baseball title

Corbin beat Middlesboro 9-1 for the 13th Region baseball title.
Corbin beat Middlesboro 9-1 for the 13th Region baseball title.(Anthony Sizemore/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the third time in the last four seasons, the Corbin has come out atop the 13th Region.

The Redhounds beat Middlesboro 9-1 to win the 13th Region baseball championship and clinch a spot in the KHSAA Baseball State Tournament.

Corbin started off scoring in the first inning, including a Cameron Combs solo home run, and did not look back, scoring in each inning en route to the win.

With the win, the Redhounds will face the winner of the 5th Region in the first round of the state tournament on Friday. First pitch is set for 10 a.m. at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UK football coach Hal Mumme was arrested early Friday morning. According to his arrest...
Former UK head football coach pleads guilty after arrest at Lexington hotel
KSP investigation
KSP asking for help in identifying person of interest
Kentucky State Police say Adam Cantrell was shot and killed during a fight with his brother.
Community remembers man allegedly killed by brother
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead
Three Big Sandy penitentiary employees indicted for civil rights violations

Latest News

FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the...
TV schedule announced for first three Kentucky Football games
File: Reggie Warford was inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame in April, 2019. (Photo: WKYT)
Former UK basketball player Reggie Warford dies at 67
KHSAA Baseball and Softball
High School Scoreboard - May 25, 2022
Kaleigh Tilley signs with UPike
Kaleigh Tilley signs with UPike Volleyball