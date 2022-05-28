Corbin wins 13th Region baseball title

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the third time in the last four seasons, the Corbin has come out atop the 13th Region.

The Redhounds beat Middlesboro 9-1 to win the 13th Region baseball championship and clinch a spot in the KHSAA Baseball State Tournament.

Corbin started off scoring in the first inning, including a Cameron Combs solo home run, and did not look back, scoring in each inning en route to the win.

With the win, the Redhounds will face the winner of the 5th Region in the first round of the state tournament on Friday. First pitch is set for 10 a.m. at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington.

