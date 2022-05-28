Advertisement

Big South Fork officials searching for burglary, theft suspects

As of now, National Park Service rangers collected fingerprints left at the scene, they stated.
The individuals were seen driving an older model black or dark color SUV, possibly an Acura MDX.
May. 28, 2022
ONEIDA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area are searching for two individuals responsible for burglary and theft of government property within the park, a release stated.

On Friday, May 27, two white males reportedly broke into the Blue Heron Train Depot facility. While inside, officials said they “caused significant damage to multiple facilities, destroyed, and stole government property.”

Afterward, they were seen driving an older black or dark color SUV, which could be a possible Acura MDX, officials said. The driver was hauling a trailer attached to it during part of the time of the break-in.

One of the suspects was wearing a yellow rain jacket with a white bandana on his head with a red one covering his face, according to surveillance footage. He was also reportedly wearing leggings under cargo shorts.

The other individual spotted had a black bandana covering his face and was wearing a military-style backpack with “webbing attachments available and some black carabiners on it.”

As of now, National Park Service rangers collected fingerprints left at the scene, they stated. Those with information concerning the incidents are encouraged to contact the NPS at 423-223-4330 or leave a confidential message on the Resource Protection Tip Line at 423-569-7301. The 24-hour tip line allows callers to remain anonymous.

