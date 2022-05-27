Advertisement

With boating season around the corner TWRA renews calls for safety on the water

In 2021, 21 people died in boating accidents, a quarter of them were on non-motorized vessels.
By William Puckett
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Memorial Day weekend is often seen as the unofficial start to the summer boating season.

With the holiday weekend just days away, officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are renewing their commitment to safe boating.

Thursday at Concord Marina, Jeff Roberson with TWRA talked about simple steps boaters can take to make sure they’re safe on the water this summer.

”Life jacket for each person in the boat. If they’re younger than 13, they have to be wearing that life jacket at all times. Fire extinguishers if you have enclosed fuel tanks, and a throwable life jacket if your boat is 16 feet or greater,” said TWRA wildlife officer Roberson.

Roberson said in 2021, 21 people died on Tennessee Lakes and Rivers.

While down from the year prior, he said it’s still too many.

Now with already 10 dead in 2022, Roberson hoped people, whether new or seasoned behind the wheel of a boat, take the opportunity to take classes to operate a boat safely.

”We’re excited about new boaters. We do offer free boating safety classes, they’re listed on our website they’re held across the state and I encourage you if you’re new to go and if you’re old to boating go and learn something new,” said Roberson.

The classes were recommended by a 20-year boating veteran like Chris Kinney.

”Being safe on the water is a big thing for me. We’ve seen a lot of new boaters on the water who don’t know what they’re doing and I think it’s a good idea to take a class,” said Kinney.

Kinney had just finished taking his boat for a spin Thursday. Docking it in his slip at Concord Marina, Kinney was looking forward to a safe weekend on his boat.

”There’s a certain freedom about being out on the water and enjoying the scenery and trees of East Tennessee,” said Kinney.

TWRA officials reminded boaters not to operate a boat while intoxicated, and that starting in 2022, the consequences of operating a boat under the influence are the same as driving a car under the influence.

