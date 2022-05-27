On Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott | Tanner Hesterberg

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -As a journalist now for 19 years WKYT’s Amber Philpott says there have been stories that have quite frankly just fascinated her. There are stories that when simply mentioned she is compelled to click on our watch to learn the latest in the case or story. One of those stories is that of disgraced eastern Kentucky lawyer Eric C. Conn.

The Floyd County attorney managed to pull off the largest social security fraud scheme in U.S. history. Conn’s story is one that is almost unbelievable and one that you might think was ripped from the pages of a Hollywood script. Conn’s story was recently released as part of a new docuseries, The Big Conn on Apple TV+.

For this episode of Uniquely Kentucky host Amber Philpott is talking with former WKYT and WYMT reporter and anchor Tanner Hesterberg. He has worked on this case in his reporter days, but now is back in eastern Kentucky as an attorney and fighting to help some of Conn’s clients try and get their benefits back.

