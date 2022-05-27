Advertisement

Three Big Sandy penitentiary employees indicted for civil rights violations

By Ethan Sirles
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office sent a release about three men who work at an Eastern Kentucky prison who were recently indicted on federal charges.

A federal grand jury indicted Samuel J. Patrick, 41, of West Van Lear, Kentucky; Clinton L. Pauley, 40, of Ironton, Ohio; and Kevin C. Pearce Jr., 37, of Inez for federal civil rights violations.

The indictment states Patrick and Pauley assaulted an inmate at the United States Penitentiary Big Sandy facility in Inez, and Pearce helped cover up the incident by writing a falsified report.

The indictment also alleges that all three men wrote memos that helped cover up the assault.

All the men are charged with violating an individual’s rights under the color of law and of falsifying records to impede an investigation.

A court date for the three men has not been set yet.

