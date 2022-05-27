Severe threat winds down, rain chances continue

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Keep those umbrellas handy again today. You will likely need them off and on all day.

Today and Tonight

It could be soggy at times out there today. There might even be some rumbles of thunder here at there. The good news is that as the system slowly pulls away, the rain chances will start to go with it. Highs will be much cooler, only topping out in the low 70s. It will be a comfortable second day of the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival in Pineville.

Rain chances will continue early tonight before we start to dry out late. Clouds will stick around. Lows will drop into the upper 50s for most.

Weekend Forecast

We’ll start your Memorial Day weekend with clouds that will give way to sunshine by later in the day. I can’t completely rule out a stray shower early, but I think most of us stay dry. Highs will climb back into the mid-70s on Saturday before falling into the 50s overnight under clear skies.

Sunday looks super nice with temperatures warming back up into the mid to upper 80s under sunny skies. Lows will drop back into the low 60s.

Extended Forecast

Memorial Day Monday looks like the unofficial start to summer with highs near 90 under sunny skies. That dry and hot trend will continue into mid-week before some scattered rain chances return to the forecast by Thursday. Highs will stay warm through next Friday.

