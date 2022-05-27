Advertisement

Scattered showers stick around to close out the work week

(KCRG)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around to close out the work week, but Memorial Day weekend is looking beautiful across the mountains!

Tonight through Saturday night

We stay partly to mostly cloudy into tonight. Scattered showers will be possible, so keep the rain gear nearby. However, it will NOT be an all-night washout. Low temperatures fall into the mid-50s.

Patchy fog will be possible during the morning hours on Saturday, but we begin to clear out by the afternoon. We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds with highs reaching the mid-and-upper-70s.

The weather stays quiet into Saturday night. We remain dry under a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures fall into the mid-50s.

Memorial Day Weekend

Your holiday weekend is looking dry but warm.

We stay mostly sunny on Sunday. High temperatures soar into the mid-80s. Lows bottom out in the lower-60s.

Memorial Day is looking gorgeous! We stay dry under a mostly sunny sky. It will be warm with highs reaching the upper-80s and lower-90s. Lows fall into the lower-60s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast does not change much on Tuesday. We stay dry under a mostly sunny sky. Highs top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s. Lows bottom out in the mid-60s.

On Wednesday, clouds begin to creep back into the region. We remain partly cloudy with highs reaching the upper-80s and lower-90s. Lows only fall into the upper-60s.

Our next cold front looks to sweep through the mountains on Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible under a partly cloudy sky. Highs temperatures remain in the upper-80s, with lows falling into the lower-60s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southeastern Ky. sheriff says drug bust found candy laced with drugs
Southeastern Ky. sheriff says drug bust found candy laced with drugs
Body found in Prestonsburg River
Body found in Prestonsburg river
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
Lexington Police have charged Steven Wilson with the murder of his wife and two daughters.
‘Disturbing scene’: Man killed his wife, two daughters in Lexington, coroner says
EKY fire captain reminds truck drivers to secure loads, says drivers should not follow too close
EKY fire captain reminds truck drivers to secure loads, says drivers should not follow too close

Latest News

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - May 26, 2022
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - May 26, 2022
Thursday Evening severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center
Severe Weather Alert Day continues as strong storms remain possible
The Storm Prediction Center added more counties into the level 2 out of 5 slight risk with...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Entire region under risk for strong storms later today
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - May 25, 2022
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - May 25, 2022