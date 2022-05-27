HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around to close out the work week, but Memorial Day weekend is looking beautiful across the mountains!

Tonight through Saturday night

We stay partly to mostly cloudy into tonight. Scattered showers will be possible, so keep the rain gear nearby. However, it will NOT be an all-night washout. Low temperatures fall into the mid-50s.

Patchy fog will be possible during the morning hours on Saturday, but we begin to clear out by the afternoon. We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds with highs reaching the mid-and-upper-70s.

The weather stays quiet into Saturday night. We remain dry under a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures fall into the mid-50s.

Memorial Day Weekend

Your holiday weekend is looking dry but warm.

We stay mostly sunny on Sunday. High temperatures soar into the mid-80s. Lows bottom out in the lower-60s.

Memorial Day is looking gorgeous! We stay dry under a mostly sunny sky. It will be warm with highs reaching the upper-80s and lower-90s. Lows fall into the lower-60s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast does not change much on Tuesday. We stay dry under a mostly sunny sky. Highs top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s. Lows bottom out in the mid-60s.

On Wednesday, clouds begin to creep back into the region. We remain partly cloudy with highs reaching the upper-80s and lower-90s. Lows only fall into the upper-60s.

Our next cold front looks to sweep through the mountains on Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible under a partly cloudy sky. Highs temperatures remain in the upper-80s, with lows falling into the lower-60s.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.