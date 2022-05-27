Advertisement

Police, organizers ready; thousands expected for ‘normal’ Horsey Hundred

A big biking event is back to normal in the bluegrass after being hampered by COVID-19 issues over the past two years.
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
The Horsey Hundred is returning to Georgetown College this year, welcoming thousands of riders from 35 states and three countries.

Organizers are putting the final touches on the event, as they prepare the welcome over 2200 riders will set off from Giddings circle here at Georgetown College and bike through the bluegrass.

Race director Randy Thomas is he’s excited as it’s the first time this event has been run as normal since 2019. Thomas says the college has hosted the race since 1983, but couldn’t do so over the past two years.

“In 2020, we had to cancel because of Covid, that was really hard,” Thomas said. “Then the next year we ended up at Scott County Park. So, it’s really exciting to be back home.”

Officer Darin Allgood with the Georgetown Police Dept. says they’ve been preparing for this and are ready for the return to full capacity.

“If I can say it, it’s like riding a bike. We’ve done this many times before, so it’s very easy, we start coordinating with everyone a year out,” Allgood said.

There will be an increased police presence this weekend as they work to ensure the safety of all involved.

As they welcome riders from across the country, Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather pointed out the significance of the event not just for the economic boost it brings to local businesses.

“Every hotel motel is booked in Georgetown and in this region,” Prather said. “People come here and they spend money. Our tourism department has done economic development studies. The impact is in the tens of millions of dollars every year.”

Thomas says check-in starts at 3 p.m. Friday and there will be events to enjoy throughout the weekend from the races to vendor expos to live music and more.

