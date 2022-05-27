Advertisement

Little Flower Clinic going mobile to treat patients

This is the Little Flower Clinic mobile unit logo.
This is the Little Flower Clinic mobile unit logo.(Chandler Wilcox, WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Can’t get to a doctor’s office? The Little Flower Clinic mobile unit in Hazard could be your next step.

”You know we have these disabled people and people that can’t get out of the house. So that is where our home visits come into play. Because we get out to their homes and take care of them there, and that’s my main goal right now,” Little Flower Clinic receptionist Caitlin Bush said.

The mobile unit offers Covid-19 vaccines, H-I-V screenings and other tests that could be important to your health.

“Everything that we do inside the clinic, we can do on this mobile bus, except for X-ray,” Bush said.

The unit does not go outside of Perry County, Kentucky, but they can do home visits anywhere inside the county lines.

“It’s gonna be very beneficial to people,” Bush said.

If you would like to set up an appointment with the Little Flower Clinic mobile unit, call 606-487-

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southeastern Ky. sheriff says drug bust found candy laced with drugs
Southeastern Ky. sheriff says drug bust found candy laced with drugs
Former UK football coach Hal Mumme was arrested early Friday morning. According to his arrest...
Former UK head football coach pleads guilty after arrest at Lexington hotel
Body found in Prestonsburg River
Body found in Prestonsburg river
Jessica Oney is a teacher at Shelby Valley High School, a bus stop on her husband's cancer...
School community steps in when cancer forces Pike County teacher’s family to step back
EKY fire captain reminds truck drivers to secure loads, says drivers should not follow too close
EKY fire captain reminds truck drivers to secure loads, says drivers should not follow too close

Latest News

Eastern Kentuckians remember fellow Americans who gave the ultimate sacrifice
Eastern Kentuckians remember fellow Americans who gave the ultimate sacrifice
Mountain Laurel Festival kicks of in Pineville
Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival underway in Pineville
Gov. Andy Beshear announces $1 million for ambulance services in Rowan County
Caudill was a husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.
Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff in honor of Floyd County firefighter