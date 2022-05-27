Little Flower Clinic going mobile to treat patients

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Can’t get to a doctor’s office? The Little Flower Clinic mobile unit in Hazard could be your next step.

”You know we have these disabled people and people that can’t get out of the house. So that is where our home visits come into play. Because we get out to their homes and take care of them there, and that’s my main goal right now,” Little Flower Clinic receptionist Caitlin Bush said.

The mobile unit offers Covid-19 vaccines, H-I-V screenings and other tests that could be important to your health.

“Everything that we do inside the clinic, we can do on this mobile bus, except for X-ray,” Bush said.

The unit does not go outside of Perry County, Kentucky, but they can do home visits anywhere inside the county lines.

“It’s gonna be very beneficial to people,” Bush said.

If you would like to set up an appointment with the Little Flower Clinic mobile unit, call 606-487-

