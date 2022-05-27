Advertisement

Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival underway in Pineville

By Neeley Greene
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival is taking place in Pineville this Memorial Day weekend with plenty of activities on the schedule.

Each day of the festival has several activities lined up. The event is set to have crafts, concessions, carnival rides and picnics.

Thursday, the festival opened with the introduction of the Queen and Princess candidates followed by entertainment by Dylan Scott.

Friday’s activities consist of the Queen’s Reception as well as Princess Coronation and the KMLF Lip Sync Battle.

Saturday’s festivities include the Apex 5K Run, KMLF Gala Parade, Governor’s Luncheon, 2022 Queen’s Coronation, KMLF Queen’s Grad Ball and more.

Sunday is set to have Mass, KMLF 2022 Queen’s Breakfast and worship services.

For more information about the Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival and the full schedule visit https://www.kmlf.org/.

