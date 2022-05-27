Kentuckians still planning to get on the lake despite gas prices

LAKE CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - People are hitting the roads, hoping to take in popular destinations for the long weekend.

The lake is always a key spot for many on Memorial Day weekend. But, will gas prices put a damper on that this year?

At Conley Bottom Marina on Lake Cumberland, dock managers said most of their houseboats are booked and other pontoons, jet skis and other boat rentals are filling up as well.

People are coming to the lake with gas prices through the roof, and on the dock, you’re likely going to pay about $2 more per gallon than you would on dry land pumps.

People we spoke with said not coming was never a consideration, but they are spending their time, and their money more wisely.

“We’re not going to travel very far this weekend. Just because of that. Instead of pulling the boat out and go to a gas station, we’re just not going to go as far this weekend,” said boater Joe Donk. “And there will be a lot of traffic on the water this weekend. Find a place to sit and park and that’s probably about it.”

Conley Bottom dock managers said the pontoon is the most popular rental they have because entire families can fit on them. They can cookout on them and spend the entire day either in a cove or on the waterway.

Some people also told us going to the lake was probably going to be their summer vacation destination too, instead of the beach, because of the high gasoline prices.

