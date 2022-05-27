Advertisement

Kentuckians hit the roads for Memorial Day travel

Gas pump generic
By Zak Hawke
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Memorial Day is considered the unofficial start to Summer, and one of the first major weekends of the year for holiday travel.

Experts with AAA anticipate a busy weekend on the roads with 39.2 million people expected to travel 50 miles or more from home.

This is a significant increase from last year and brings travel numbers in line with pre-pandemic averages.

Travelers will need to contend with record high gas prices. The average price in all 50 states is currently above $4.00 a gallon.

WYMT will have a reporter in London near I-75 this evening with an update on local conditions.

