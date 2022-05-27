Heading for the water this weekend? Be safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The weather will be beautiful this Memorial Day weekend, so many people will be poolside — and they should remember to stay safe.

According to the CDC, there are 3,960 unintentional drowning deaths each year in the U.S., including boating-related drownings — an average of 11 drowning deaths per day.

Here’s some advice to prevent drownings:

Never leave a children near water unsupervised;

Never swim alone;

Install fences, locks, coverings, and alarms around pools;

Avoid drains, because hair or swimsuits can get caught in them;

Can’t swim? Take lessons and learn how;

Wear a lifejacket in larger bodies of water

Don’t consume alcohol before swimming, boating, or other water activities, especially not while babysitting. Alcohol impairs balance, judgment, and coordination.

According to the CDC, rhe common perception of what drowning looks like is inaccurate and is actually a very quiet and inconspicuous action. Drowning people can’t usually call for help, and a person drowning won’t be splashing or waving around.

If someone is drowning, call 911 and start CPR; a dispatcher can guide a caller through the process if they don’t know how.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.